Durban - If you have the hots for a good curry this April, whip up a recipe that will make the home of South African curries proud. Durban is the place for the ultimate mutton bunny, the complete chicken korma and the spicy beef panang. So if you have a flair for Indian flavours and a love for gourmet food with a sting, share your favourite home-made recipe with us and you may be cooking up your prize recipe on April 6 as part of the Springfield Retail Centre Curry Cook-Off competition.

This hot and spicy competition is open to amateur cooks from the age of 18. Nine contestants will be selected to make one curry dish from three categories - mutton, chicken or seafood (without rice or bread) - for the top spot.

To enter, simply create an original recipe from one of the three food categories, complete the online entry form and upload your original recipe via the Springfield Retail Centre website.

All entrants need to select their preferred category, and give their dish and team a name.

Three entrants will be chosen per category to compete on Saturday, April 6 at Springfield Retail Centre. The finalists will go head-to-head to prepare their dish within the allocated time period, with the help of one assistant of their choice, and with ingredients supplied by Food Lover’s Market at Springfield Retail Centre.

Local celebrity judges will assist on the day - renowned cookbook author Ramola Makan from Elba/Totai Appliances, Endless Horizons Group executive chef Gordon Manual, Independent Media food critic and journalist Frank Chemaly and Royal Palm Hotel executive chef Guy Gorrie.

Comedian and MC Masood Boomgard will entertain the crowd during the cook-off.

Prizes up for grabs in each category include R5000 for first place, as well as a two-plate gas stove sponsored by Totai. The second-place winner will receive R2000 and R1000 will go to the team that comes in third. Entries close at 4pm on Monday, March 25.

For more information and a full list of terms and conditions, visit www.springfieldretailcentre.co.za

Daily News