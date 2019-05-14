Durban - OPPOSITION parties in the eThekwini council and the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) have called for the speedy resolution of all corruption cases involving senior municipal employees. This follows the recent arrest and release on R50 000 bail of Robbert Abbu, deputy head of Durban Solid Waste (DSW) for fraud and corruption. Abbu should have appeared before the city’s disciplinary committee last week, but it did not sit due to the furnishing of a sick note, a source close to the matter said.

He would now appear before the committee tomorrow on 12 charges relating to the controversial multimillion-rand orange bag saga and waste removal tender irregularities.

According to a well-placed source, Abbu would be raked over the coals for the irregular awarding of DSW tenders, while waiting to return to the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in August.

“The city was obliged to institute a disciplinary process following the realisation that the Hawks were on the case and would not let the city in on their investigation. The Hawks took everything on themselves and I believe this is a blow to the political administration in the city because, during their bail application early this month, it transpired that some councillors were involved in this,” said the source.

Abbu is facing internal charges of, among other things, dereliction of duty or alternatively dishonesty for awarding a tender to a company that submitted a trading certificate that belonged to another company. He also faces a charge for failing to ensure tenders to supply orange bags were checked for eligibility, and technical and financial capability.

According to the charge sheet, this resulted in the appointment of a company without sufficient knowledge and experience to deliver on the contract.

He also allegedly failed to identity that the company did not have the relevant experience to provide the services.

A further charge is “negligence or dereliction of duty”.

“He dishonestly misrepresented the bidders’ financial stability, as he never did the mandatory scoring of bidders against the functionality criteria advertised with the tender specifications,” read the charge sheet.

He is also accused of allowing the municipality to award a refuse collection contract to the same company which was failing to deliver on the orange bag supply. He allegedly received R15000 from the company owners, in November 2015, while the procurement process for the waste removal contract was still in progress.

Late last month, Abbu, Sandile Ngcobo (the city’s supply chain manager) and seven contractors were arrested in the wake of ongoing investigations regarding fraud and corruption at the municipality.

IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said more serious cases had not been attended to.

“I have since made a PAIA application for one case and I’m yet to receive a response from the city. I believe that some of the cases were delayed due to the elections, because politicians are implicated,” he said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said: “This matter should have been dealt with a long time ago. The orange bag case was first made public in February 2018 and the municipality had the documents long before they were leaked to political parties and the media. The fact that it has taken this long is of concern”.

Samwu called for the equal treatment of cases involving municipal employees at all ranks.

“We urge the public to allow the process to take its course and we will communicate the outcomes once everything is concluded,” said eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Daily News