PUPILS and teachers were left traumatised after Siboniso Nyawose, a teacher at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban, was shot by two men who had walked onto the school premises.

Durban - A teachers’ union has called for teachers to be allowed to come to school armed, to protect themselves. This followed the fatal shooting of Sboniso Nyawose, 49, a teacher at Masuku Primary School in Folweni, south of Durban, on school premises yesterday as he walked to his classroom.

The Daily News has learnt from reliable sources that Nyawose, who also owned an Uber transport business and was apparently involved in other tender businesses, was shot in the head and abdomen.

“Nyawose was allegedly shot dead by two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises. This is besides the fact that the school does have a security guard officially employed by the Department of Education,” said Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

He described Nyawose’s murder as a “barbaric and heartless act”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened.

“The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Mbele.

Educators’ Union of SA president Scelo Bhengu said it was time teachers’ unions became bold and called for teachers to be allowed to bring guns to school.

“We are tired of teachers being killed at schools. Schools are no more safe places for teachers to work. If the Department of Education is not going to respond by making schools safe, then we want teachers who have guns to protect themselves,” he said.

Bhengu felt that Nyawose would have protected himself if he was armed. He said if the security guards at the school were trained and armed, they could also have saved Nyawose’s life. “What should be of great concern now is that criminals walked in and out of the school and the security who is unarmed could not help the situation,” said Bhengu.

This month, a teacher from Mpumalanga was captured on video invigilating a midyear examination with a gun. The footage emerged showing the 26-year-old male teacher at Mabusabesala Secondary School, Western Cape, walking among pupils in a classroom with what appears to be a rifle on a strap hanging from his shoulder.

The teacher was suspended by the provincial education department.

Meanwhile, the DA has called for a full security audit of schools in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dr Imran Keeka, DA KZN spokesperson on education, said he was deeply disturbed by the shooting.

He said it highlighted the breakdown in proper security at KZN schools. “While most do have some form of security, the standard of protection often leaves much to be desired, placing both staff and pupils at risk.

“The DA has seen this time and again during its oversight inspections of KZN’s schools.

