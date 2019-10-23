Durban- Police have found a Durban man’s hijacked vehicle, after a year, in Pretoria.
On 16 November 2018, a white Tiguan R Line motor vehicle was hijacked from Mzamo Khuzwayo in KwaMashu.
He had been leaving a company workshop meeting and was in the parking lot when men approached him from all sides and took his car at gunpoint.
On Tuesday, Khuzwayo was flown up to Pretoria where he was told to identify his former car at the Pretoria West police pound.
His sister Zabanguni Khuzwayo boasted about the find on Facebook where she wrote, “All hope is not lost in our SAPS. My brother’s car was stolen almost a year ago and today he gets the news that his car had been found. Thanks to the SAPS for a great job.”