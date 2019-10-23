Car hijacked in Durban found in Pretoria one year later









Police have found a Durban man’s hijacked vehicle, after a year, in Pretoria. Picture supplied Durban- Police have found a Durban man’s hijacked vehicle, after a year, in Pretoria. On 16 November 2018, a white Tiguan R Line motor vehicle was hijacked from Mzamo Khuzwayo in KwaMashu. He had been leaving a company workshop meeting and was in the parking lot when men approached him from all sides and took his car at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Khuzwayo was flown up to Pretoria where he was told to identify his former car at the Pretoria West police pound. His sister Zabanguni Khuzwayo boasted about the find on Facebook where she wrote, “All hope is not lost in our SAPS. My brother’s car was stolen almost a year ago and today he gets the news that his car had been found. Thanks to the SAPS for a great job.”

Police have found a Durban man’s hijacked vehicle, after a year, in Pretoria. Picture supplied





A year ago she wrote,” Please help track down my brother’s car ...if anyone has information please inbox me.”

Khuzwayo said he was walking towards his car in the parking lot with others.

“Everyone was walking out together. Just when I opened my car door the hijackers appeared. They pointed a gun at my face. They took my wallet, laptop, glasses, watch and other stuff from the car,” he said.

“The car did not have a vehicle tracking device which was the fault of the dealer and tracking company. I laid a claim against them because my insurance would not pay. Six months later the claim was settled,”he said.

Khuzwayo said on Tuesday he was contacted by the insurance company broker to identify his car.

“They had a hint it was in Gauteng. It was found with other vehicles. I think maybe a syndicate was involved. The car was in good condition and had done about 30 000 KM,”he said.

Police have found a Durban man’s hijacked vehicle, after a year, in Pretoria. Picture supplied





Khuzwayo was still in possession of the spare key. Since the incident, he bought another vehicle.

“Whoever had the car did not change one of the Vehicle Identification Number tag somewhere on the car. The car had GP plates and a new license disc on the window. I guess you cannot completely get over the hijacking. I immediately got flashbacks when I saw the car. I recalled having a gun in my face the last time I saw it. Sometimes you look around when you approach your car thinking what if someone was following me again,” he said.

Daily News



