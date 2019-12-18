Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has vowed a zero tolerance approach to bad behaviour on city beaches this festive season.

It comes after a Metro Police officer was assaulted by three men who were drinking in public, a cleaning official was assaulted and hit and run incident.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality condemned the three incidents aimed at municipal officials and the public.

Mayisela said on Monday afternoon, a drunk woman got into a vehicle and knocked down a student traffic warden and crashed into two other vehicles. She was arrested and detained. A case of drunken, reckless and negligent driving was opened.

“A Metro Police officer was assaulted by three males whilst he was dealing with them drinking in public. The individuals have been arrested,” he said.

Mayisela said an official from Durban Solid Waste (DSW) was physically assaulted on Sunday afternoon in Blue Lagoon while cleaning the area.

“The incident took place in the vicinity of Blue Lagoon in which the official who was on duty cleaning the area was physically assaulted and his keys taken away as he tried to get back into his vehicle,” Mayisela said.

He said although Metro Police gave chase, they were unable to catch the culprit because of the large crowds.

Zero Tolerance

Mayisela said the municipality will not hesitate to arrest any member of the public that is found to be disobeying the rules of designated public spaces and who choose to assault any other persons or Municipal personnel who are trying to do their jobs. Those caught transgressing will be brought to book.

DON’TS

• Do not drink and drive or drink and swim or drink in public places.

• Do not swim at night and when there are no lifeguards on duty.

• Do not bring animals to the beach. (unless permitted)

• Do not swim along the piers.

• Bathing hours on Central beaches are between 06h00 to 18h30

• Night bathing is strictly prohibited

The city is committed to maximizing its efforts to ensure everyone has an enjoyable incident-free holiday. Additional staff have been deployed to keep high traffic areas especially on the beachfront and surrounds areas safe, clean and litter-free.

Daily News