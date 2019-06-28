ICON Durban director Shelley Kirby gears up for the city’s upcoming premier pop culture, comic and gaming convention at the Old Mutual Sports Hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus.

Durban - GAMING and comic fans can look forward to ICON Durban which takes place on July 6 and 7 at the Old Mutual Sports Hall at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College campus. ICON, now in its fifth year, is South Africa’s largest comic and games convention, providing a safe space for pop culture fans of all kinds to be entertained, compete and share their interests and above all, to have fun.

ICON, a Joburg-based pop culture gaming conventionalist company, expects to host exhibitors and approximately 1300 patrons of all ages from across the country.

Shelley Kirby, ICON director and self- proclaimed “geek”, said the gaming industry was for everyone.

“It’s not only children and teenagers who play video games, but adults too. When it arrived on the scene, the main audience were teens that were somewhat ‘geeky’, but that’s changed,” she said.

According to Kirby, the gaming industry is one of the largest economic sectors in the world, attracting a diverse audience and generating billions of dollars in revenue.

ICON Durban’s two-day convention is expected to include the best in comics, tabletop and board gaming, and all other facets of popular culture.

Highlights of the event include Fight- a-Knight, Catan: Road to the World Championships, Keyforge, Boardgame competitions, Cosplay, Warhammer, Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Polymer Clay Workshops.

The event takes place from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday. The entrance fee is R80 per person per day or R130 for a standard weekend pass.

