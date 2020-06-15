Concerns raised after 28 teachers, pupils test positive for Covid-19 in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - TWENTY-EIGHT teachers and pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal, with the uMlazi and Pinetown districts leading the list. A number of cases were reported last week as schools reopened. The statistics were revealed by Premier Sihle Zikalala yesterday during the official handover of the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds field hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Zikalala said of the affected schools, 14 would reopen today after all safety protocols were followed, including testing of all contacts and decontaminating the schools. The remaining schools were following the same process and were expected to resume classes during the week.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement the chairpersons of Chatsworth schools expressed concern about the safety of pupils and teachers after learning of the confirmed cases.

The schools were Chatsworth Secondary, Protea Secondary, Southlands Secondary, Merryhill Primary, Summerfield Primary, Oceanview Primary, Fairhaven Primary, Evergreen Primary, Coedmore Primary, Excelsior Primary and KwaVulindlebe School for the Deaf.

“This has forced us to reach a unanimous decision to request that the Department of Education closes all our schools with immediate effect. We are of the view that we cannot risk the lives of both our pupils and educators as well as our community, as the ripple effect is that once a pupil or teacher tests positive, their families become vulnerable and at high risk.”

They said it was in the best interest of pupils and communities for pupils to remain at home.

It was agreed that alternative teaching methods should be used via WhatsApp groups, online classes, radio stations and print media.

Bayview Community Policing Forum chairperson Brandon Pillay said the CPF supported the SGBs and together made the call to encourage parents to exercise their rights to keep pupils at home as a precaution.

Pillay said they had sent an email to the Education Department and had received acknowledgement of it.

KZN Parents’ Association chairperson Vee Gani said they were concerned about the alleged and suspected Covid-19 infections in the schools, and parents had a legitimate concern.

“Where there are alleged cases, the schools should be closed until all the necessary protocols have been followed, the pupils have been tested, the school sanitised and made safe to operate. We appeal to the department to tread very carefully in reopening schools.

“The department must do whatever is necessary for interventions at these schools. Whether it is testing, counselling, maybe closing the schools until it is safe for them to open again, and not just opening them. You have to make it safe,” said Gani.

Daily News