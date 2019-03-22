Durban attorney Vijay Sivakumoor was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest in his office in Chatsworth. Picture: Facebook- Shaun Hammond

Durban - Condolences are pouring for Durban attorney Vijay Sivakumoor who was found dead in his office on Wednesday.



Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said police were called to the attorney's office at 12:55 on Florence Nightingale Road, in Bayview, Chatsworth.





"A 45-year-old male allegedly shot himself inside the business premises. Chatsworth police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident," Mbele said.





A spokesperson for Amawele Emergency Services Sivan Subramodey said Sivakumoor was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was dead before paramedics arrived.





"The family members were also treated on the scene for shock," he said.





Sivakumoor's funeral will take place at the Clare Estate Crematorium on Saturday at 1pm.





Tony Govender, an eThekwini ward councillor said the attorney was a great person who played a role in the Silverglen Civic Association.





The Silverglen Community Facebook page read: " Vijay Sivakumoor will be sadly missed by all who came to know him. Our brother, Gone too soon."





Ragini Naidoo said: "Gone too soon. A shining star in our community and our personal lives. He was s mentor to my grandson Dovayne. Encouraged and even transported him to and from karate lessons and was the only one who could instil discipline in Dovy. He was a wonderful father to his 2 boys. A very dear friend to all of us. Our social chain is now broken".





Sathee Moodley: "He was a very dear friend to me always cheerful always helpful and given me advice whenever I needed it. Vijay was full of life and jokes".



