Messages of condolences poured in on Wednesday for popular East Coast Radio personality, Johann von Bargen who died on Tuesday night after battling cancer.

Durban - Messages of condolences poured in on Wednesday for popular East Coast Radio personality, Johann von Bargen who died on Tuesday night after battling cancer. East Coast Radio (ECR) said: “We’ve got a very sad message for KZN this morning. Johann Von Bargen affectionately known as JVB, the traffic guy, who selflessly served East Coast Radio and the people of KZN on our roads for 33 years, has passed away.”

The radio station said Von Bargen had been battling cancer.

He leaves behind his wife Barbra.

The former ECR traffic was affectionately known as ‘The Traffic Guy’ or JVB.

For over 30 years, Von Bargen would warn listeners about traffic jams, accidents, road closures and anything pertaining to the roadway they needed to know about.

He was also at the forefront of the fight against hijackings and hosted seminars on anti-hijacking techniques and defensive driving and the cutting down of accident rates, for South Africans.

Those in the motor industry, security industry, emergency services and those who had the opportunity to work for him conveyed their condolences to Von Bargen and thanked him for his service.

SA Trucker said Von Bargen joined the Durban city police (now the Durban metro) in 1970. His first traffic reports were in 1984 – for Radio Port Natal, which he transmitted from a helicopter. When he retired from the city police five years later, he continued to work for the radio station.

Later he opened Pro Driving Tactics, where he ran seminars on anti-hijacking techniques and taught defensive and advanced driving.

On their Facebook page, Marshall Security said:

“Thank you for your service and for all your knowledge you passed on to all of the members who were lucky enough to attend one of your master classes over the years. A true gentleman and a role model. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this time.”

Daily News