Durban - Gqom queen Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her boyfriend Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo will try to resolve their differences and mend their relationship outside of the court process, it emerged on Wednesday amid speculation that she would withdraw her assault charge against him. Prosecutor Ndoda January told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court he had discussions with Maphumulo’s defence about the couple going for counselling.

Maphumulo is charged with assault after Simelane live-streamed an incident on Instagram where he was seen hitting her.

January said Maphumulo and Simelane would attend a programme with Family SA (Famsa).

Outside court Maphumulo’s lawyer, Pat Magwaza, explained that the programme involved the two parties sitting with social workers and resolving the matter amicably.

Famsa social worker Thandeka Magwaza said when clients arrived at their offices, it did not matter who they were famous or not, they were all treated alike.

“We offer them counselling. How many sessions are required depends on the couple. We help families,” she said.

Cookie Edwards of the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, an NGO that works with abused women, said that from her experience with court cases, when a woman agreed to counselling, it meant she still loved the accused.

“In a relationship, abuse survivors will still love the person but they hate the abuse. This is something that needs to be understood.

“Counselling allows hope for change. If the woman in question (Simelane) no longer wanted to be with this man, she would not have agreed to the counselling,” she said.

Edwards said that in many instances in abusive relationships there were communication problems which led to anger-management problems.

“There are different remedies for different relationships. Counselling is one of them. Protection orders are not always the answer, nor is leaving, because a lot of women end up going back because they have a deep history with their partners,” she said.

Edwards said there were other reasons abused women returned to their relationships, which included financial dependency.

Maphumulo and Simelane were expected back in court next month.

Meanwhile, Simelane, her sister, Nondumiso, and Wodumo’s fellow musician, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba, had a separate assault matter adjourned to May 30 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The three were alleged to have assaulted a woman, accusing her of leaking videos of the Gqom queen and her friends after Maphumulo’s arrest.

