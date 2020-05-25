Dam levels begin to drop ahead of winter

Durban - South Africans are called to double their water saving efforts to sustain water supply and respond to the advent of Covid-19 during the dry winter season as the country’s dam levels begin to drop.

During Covid-19 the government called on citizens to wash their hands regularly with water and soap to stem the tide of the virus.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, water has played an important role in pushing back the frontiers of the rampant pestilence. Invariably, the call to wash hands frequently has placed an unprecedented strain on the availability of water throughout the country even as the department has embarked on a massive rollout to distribute jojo tanks among communities to enable them to have access to water.

The department noted that the latest weekly report on dam levels indicated the beginning of a drop in dams as the country before the winter season.

The department said in the past two weeks dam levels have decreased marginally from 70,8 to 70,6%.

KwaZulu-Natal maintained its stability at 62.9%.

The decrease is expected to be exacerbated by the absence of rainfall in the middle of winter while Western Cape dams are expected to be boosted by winter rains. Currently, dam levels in the province are at their lowest at 35,8%.

Gauteng, one of the provinces with the highest virus infection, dropped its dam levels from 100,8% to 99,8%, followed by Northern Cape at 86,7% and North West at 70,6%. Free State, with the biggest dams in the country, remained unchanged at 83,8%.

Mpumalanga and Limpopo are fairly stable with their dams dropping fractionally to 75,4% and 68,2% respectively.

The department is watching the water situation in Eastern Cape closely as the province’s dam levels continued to drop to 56,3%.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called upon every citizen to start saving water in earnest and use its availability as a weapon to fight Covid-19.

“The current water levels have the potential to sustain us until the next summer rains provided we use water wisely and sparingly,” said Sisulu.

Daily News