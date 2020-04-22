Dinesha Devnarain has her roles figured out in Cricket SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Dinesha Devnarain is ready to take the reins in her dual role appointed by Cricket South Africa. Devnarain will head the South Africa Under-19 Women and Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s National Academy, the first dual role appointment to fill the posts full-time. The 31-year-old is armed with a level 3 CSA coaching certificate, 13 years of coaching experience and 10 years of playing experience, Devnarain is ready for her dual role. She became one of eight women in the country to obtain a level 3 certificate in South Africa and a first in KwaZulu-Natal, the province where her successes emerged.

The former Proteas cricketer had been a custodian for KZN cricket for 20 years and working as a coach for 13 years.

Devnarain said her new roles were important because was now the feeder between provincial cricket, South African cricket and the national team.

“So the girls that will feed through these systems whether it's the Under-19s, whether it's the national academy, they have to be put through their paces so when they are finished with my programme, they must be close to a finished product to play for their country and they must make an impact once they are selected for the national squad,” explained Devnarain.

The coach said the Momentum Proteas Women were in a really good state, although they had recently missed out on a final in the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup.

She said the national team has given South Africans so much pride and joy and they were in a good space.

However, she was bothered by provincial and club structures and school cricket.

“That’s where these roles have become so crucial because we want to increase the participation of girls playing the sport. So if I can get that right, get more schools playing, like having a school league, we can get a greater feeder of systems, your talent pool becomes much bigger. Once you have that, you have competition amongst the girls to do better. So that becomes a coach’s blessing or a coach’s biggest positive because already the girls want to push further so they can have a competitive edge to make it through,” said Devnarain.

Nevertheless, in terms of skill and talent, Devnarain thought South Africa was remarkable and had world-class players.

She hoped her role would empower women and open doors for people to take control, believe in themselves and just do what they love like she did.

Devnarain said she could have worked in an office with her two degrees but her passion kept her on cricket’s path.

Daily News