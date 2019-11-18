Durban - A dog had to be euthanised after it was found alive in a ditch with its hind legs missing in Newlands West , Durban.
This was an example of what the Inspectorate Team have to deal with on almost a daily basis said spokesperson for the Durban Coastal SPCA Tanya Fleischer.
Residents of the Riverdene area had called the SPCA to report that they had been hearing a dog howling for three nights in a row. On the fourth day a resident went to check on where the howling was coming from and found a male dog at the bottom of a bank stuck in a ditch.
"They did not realise he was injured until they saw him trying to move and realised he was dragging himself along. An Inspector went down the bank to get him but sadly realised that this poor dog was missing both his hind legs,"Fleischer said.
"We can not imagine how much more suffering this poor animal may have endured had it not been for the initiative taken by members of public to search and locate the area where the pitiful noises were coming from," Fleischer added.