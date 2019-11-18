Dog found without hind legs in Newlands West euthanised









Picture: Facebook Durban - A dog had to be euthanised after it was found alive in a ditch with its hind legs missing in Newlands West , Durban. This was an example of what the Inspectorate Team have to deal with on almost a daily basis said spokesperson for the Durban Coastal SPCA Tanya Fleischer. Residents of the Riverdene area had called the SPCA to report that they had been hearing a dog howling for three nights in a row. On the fourth day a resident went to check on where the howling was coming from and found a male dog at the bottom of a bank stuck in a ditch. "They did not realise he was injured until they saw him trying to move and realised he was dragging himself along. An Inspector went down the bank to get him but sadly realised that this poor dog was missing both his hind legs,"Fleischer said. "We can not imagine how much more suffering this poor animal may have endured had it not been for the initiative taken by members of public to search and locate the area where the pitiful noises were coming from," Fleischer added.

The SPCA encourages every member of the community to be vigilant and to report incidents of cruelty, neglect or animals in peril to the SPCA.

Fleischer said everyone can be a part of preventing unnecessary pain and suffering.

"This poor baby was in such pain and sadly had to be put to sleep. We understand that not everyone is comfortable being around or even touching and handling animals, but we can all make a huge difference by simply being observant and aware of the animals around us,"she said.

The SPCA were still investigating what had happened to the hind legs.

Jessica Bundhan said, "I can't even type a response. I'm in utter shock that we have someone walking out there who has done this sick act to an innocent animal..whoever did this is despicable and downright evil. Rest in peace poor furbaby. For so many days you have been in pain. Which ever sick person did this I hope they have the same fate."

Riaan Vollenhoven said, "Maybe it was so hungry it started eating his own legs, has anyone ask the dog what happened, some dogs chase their own tale, just be saying."

