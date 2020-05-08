Donations keep homeless man studying

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The public support for a Durban homeless man has given him the extra motivation to further his studies. The Daily News recently reported on 29-year-old Sakhile Nsibande, who was homeless and living in a municipal shelter during the lockdown. Nsibande has been studying for a higher certificate in economics management and science at Unisa during this time. Originally from Hluhluwe, Nsibande came to Durban to get better access to resources at Unisa and planned to study further to become an accountant once he had finished his higher certificate. Nsibande said that as a result of the Daily News article, he had received donations, including a laptop and cellphone, from members of the public. This will help him as he prepares to write an online exam at the end of the semester. He said more people were planning to help him to achieve his dream.

“My heart is happy and things are getting better. I called my family back home and they were so happy for me.

"I am feeling energised and enthusiastic, and now it is up to me to make sure that I do well.”

Nsibande has since been moved to a men’s hostel. He said some of the people at the shelter had been motivating him not to give up.

“They said I must move forward and never look back,” he said.

He believed he had become a role model for other homeless people and those in similar situations.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were preparing accommodation for Nsibande where he could study properly.

“There are people like this in the country and we need to reach out as they could make a difference,” he said.

Mayisela said it was important for society to help such people as sometimes they gave up and resorted to using drugs.

Unisa also promised to help Nsibande. Professor Veronica McKay, acting vice-principal for teaching and learning, community engagement and student support, said they would give Nsibande a bursary. Unisa would also get him a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) bursary next year.

According to McKay, Unisa has about 14 7000 students using NSFAS.

She said Nsibande was one of many students at the institution who were destitute and that Unisa worked with many people from disadvantaged communities in its programmes.

Daily News