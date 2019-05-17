File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Four criminals were arrested for distracting and then robbing unsuspecting victims of their bank cards at Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) in Durban. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said three men robbed the victim of his bank card while he was withdrawing money at an ATM in Cato Manor at 7 am on Friday.

"The suspects attempted to flee the scene in their getaway vehicle with the complainant’s bank card but they were immediately arrested by police.Three suspects aged from 27 to 31 were arrested. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday,"Mbele said.

A case of theft is being investigated by Cato Manor SAPS.

In eManzimtoti the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO) were alerted to suspicious behaviour near Victory Spar in Warner Beach.

A CCPO then witnessed two men rob the victim of his bank card.

The men got into their getaway car and drove off towards Winklespruit.

A call for back-up on the CCPO radio network soon had ET Rapid Response and Blue Security officers on the hunt for the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle and the men were seen at a mall in Winklespruit.

When they saw the CCPO vehicle they sped off onto the R102 towards Umgababa and made a U-turn on the highway to head back towards Amanzimtoti.

The suspects then collided their car into the back of another vehicle.

They got off an fled into nearby bushes.

One of them was arrested.

Amazimtoti police are investigating the incident.

Daily News