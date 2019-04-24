Nkanyiso Biyela

Durban - The Daily News has learnt from a reliable source that a man who shot a police officer on the M19 at the weekend alleges he had thought the approaching officer was a would-be hijacker. Sydenham Crime Prevention Unit Constable Nkanyiso Biyela, 28, was not in uniform when he was shot.

According to police, Biyela and his colleagues were patrolling the M19, which runs between Reservoir Hills and Pinetown.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Biyela saw a vehicle parked alongside the M19 with its hazard lights on, and he went to investigate.

“As the constable approached the vehicle, an occupant of the vehicle shot and fatally wounded him. The suspect fled, but later handed himself over at the Sydenham police station where he is being detained on a charge of murder.”

The man who shot Biyela is the owner of a security company.

Yesterday there were also allegations that officers were sometimes not wearing SAPS uniform because of a strike relating to promotions in the police force.

Naidoo confirmed that Biyela was not in uniform at the time, but denied that this was because of a strike.

Naidoo said Biyela was on duty in civilian clothing. “Different units operate in different ways. The crime prevention unit, depending on the nature of their duties, sometimes wear uniform and sometimes not. For example, if the operation requires that there be an element of surprise, they wear civilian clothes, and where there needs to be visible force, they wear uniform,” he said.

Naidoo said the details surrounding the circumstances of Biyela’s shooting were vague. As a result, a team comprised of forensic experts and seasoned investigators from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks) has been tasked to investigate the case.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole sent his condolences to the Biyela family.

According to Siyanda Dlamini, a policing and community policing expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africans have lost trust in the police because of crimes being committed by those pretending to be police officers in uniform, using blue lights on their vehicles and because of police corruption in general.

Dlamini said it was important to know the procedure used in approaching a suspicious-looking vehicle by an officer in civilian clothing.

Dlamini said the shooter could have acted out of fear because of the high crime rate in the country, or out of fear of crimes committed by people pretending to be police officers. “Communities have lost trust in the people that are meant to protect them.”

Biyela celebrated his 28th birthday last month. In 2017, when he became a police officer, he proudly made a public announcement on his Facebook page.

“Yes guys I am a policeman now. So if it happens you in trouble and you need help please call me on 10111 or 112. If I’m not there, my colleagues will be there. Thank you so much,” he wrote.

Daily News