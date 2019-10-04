Durban hijacking could have been drug hit









This Hyundai, allegedly stolen from uMlazi, was used in a suspected hit on an alleged drug dealer this week. security force Durban -What was initially thought to be an attempted hijacking where the victim fought back, causing the hijackers to flee on foot, is now believed to have been an attempted hit on an alleged drug dealer in Durban. Police spokesperson Captain Thulani Zwane could not confirm reports of the attempted hit, but said the victim had not opened a case, despite having shots fired at him. Residents on Delalle Road in Woodlands thought someone was being hijacked on Wednesday night when they heard tyres screeching, followed by gunshots. According to Zwane, it was alleged that the driver was dropping off his friend when they were attacked by two men who emerged from a white Hyundai. He said the driver reversed and the attackers ran back to the Hyundai.

“The driver chased them and knocked the Hyundai, which crashed into a pavement. Two men fled on foot. The Hyundai was searched and it came up as a hijacked vehicle from uMlazi. An unlicensed firearm was recovered from it,” he said.

Richard Meth, of Security Force, said the hijack alert came to them on WhatsApp when residents heard gunshots.

“It’s alleged the victim was travelling in a blue VW Polo. Four shots were fired at it and three appear to have hit the car.”

Meth said two guns found in the Hyundai, one of them was a toy.

Kamal Thomas, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots ring out.

“It was nearly 9 pm when we heard the gunshots. I could tell that it was more than one gun going off. Our dogs were going crazy barking, and from the reflection we could see car lights and thought someone was being hijacked. I phoned 10111,” she said.

Thomas said they went out into their yard when they heard a car crash.

