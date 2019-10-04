Police spokesperson Captain Thulani Zwane could not confirm reports of the attempted hit, but said the victim had not opened a case, despite having shots fired at him.
Residents on Delalle Road in Woodlands thought someone was being hijacked on Wednesday night when they heard tyres screeching, followed by gunshots.
According to Zwane, it was alleged that the driver was dropping off his friend when they were attacked by two men who emerged from a white Hyundai.
He said the driver reversed and the attackers ran back to the Hyundai.