On Monday metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the vehicles would be fitted with automatic number-plate recognition cameras. The cameras would conduct stolen vehicle checks, and look for warrants of arrest and unpaid fines.
There will also be a dashboard camera taking visuals of events happening around the vehicle.
As the vehicles patrol the city, they will constantly share information through an inbuilt wi-fi connection with other vehicles and the operations centre.
Sewpersad was speaking at the Govtech conference at the International Convention Centre in Durban, where the government, small, and medium enterprises and big businesses are sharing information and offering solutions to challenges facing the country.