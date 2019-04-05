Durban - Police have opened an inquest docket into the death of a woman who fell ill while at a psychiatric hospital and was taken to uMhlanga Hospital, where she died. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Nomonde Cele, 57, was taken to hospital on March 26 and was later pronounced dead.

“Durban North police are investigating the circumstances around the incident,” Zwane said.

Meanwhile, Cele’s family is still trying to find out what led to her death.

Zandile Cele said her mother was admitted at psychiatric hospital Akeso Umhlanga on March 15. She had also been a patient there last year.

Zandile said her mother was diagnosed with depression a few years ago but was physically healthy.

“We spoke regularly on the phone and on the 24th she was happy; she wasn’t ill. I also spoke to her on Monday and nothing was wrong,” she said.

However, on Tuesday Akeso called her and said her mother was taken to hospital because her blood sugar level was high. She and her sister, Nonhlanhla, went to the hospital where they learnt their mother had bled through the nose at Akeso, and was unresponsive. Her heart had stopped beating.

“The doctor advised us to get an autopsy conducted,” Zandile said.

To add insult to injury, the family was told it would take at least three years to get the autopsy results.

“I lost my best friend, I lost my world. Nothing was explained to us about what transpired at Akeso. I want justice for my mother,” Zandile said.

KZN Health Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said after the autopsy was done on April 1, toxicology specimens were sent for analysis and they were awaiting the completion of that process. “It is grossly irresponsible for anyone to say the results will only be available after three years as it is impossible to predict the duration of this process,” Mafunda said.

Akeso Umhlanga Hospital general manager Brenda Govender said they were not allowed to share information relating to patients without consent.

Daily News