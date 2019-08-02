Durban - One of Durban's much loved markets, the I Heart Market which operates on the lawns outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium, is being forced to move after the eThekwini Municipality hiked their rent by more than 600 percent. The organisers were forced to scramble this week to find an alternate venue for this week's market with Jonsson Kings Park Stadium coming to their rescue.

On the markets Facebook page the organisers claim that they were in the process of negotiating a new lease with the city to continue trading on the lawns outside the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"The rental went up from R6 508 to R 48 300 with 12 days notice. There is no way possible that we are able to cover this additional rental and so we have moved. We just dont know where our new home will be," the statement said.

But then they were handed a lifeline when the Jonsson Kings Park stadium offered them a new lease.

"I heart Market generates over R460 000 in income for the local economy and the loss of this income and the jobs created by the market would impact Durban's creatives greatly. So it was important for us that we didn't cancel the August market. We found ourselves homeless for a hot minute. But there is always gold at the end of the rainbow. The show must go on!" organisers stated on Facbook.

Sharlene Versfeld a Public Relations spokesperson, said: "The ever-popular I heart Market, which is now in its 11th year, has had to suddenly and unexpectedly move from the lawns at Moses Mabhida Stadium to the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium (Outer Field KP5) for this Saturday 3 August."

The I heart Market begins at 9am and runs until 2pm at its new temporary home.

Reacting to the news on Facebook Cheryl Marriott said, "I can’t understand how an increase like that can be justified? Good luck with Saturday’s market am sure it will be just as successful if not more so."

Shelley Morris Foot said,"Considering the loss the stadiums are running at, I would have thought that they would have thought this one through."

Janine Willmers said, "Greedy City who have a white elephant generating no revenue... And getting greedier by the day."

Daily News