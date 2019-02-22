A group of Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command members made up of students from the Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology gathered outside the Durban High Court yesterday waiting to be addressed by their respective leaders. Both DUT & MUT Student Representative Councils were appearing in court. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) was on Thursday granted an interim interdict banning students from protesting, marching as well as interfering with or intimidating students and employees within 150m of their campuses. DUT filed an urgent application at the Durban High Court against the Student Representative Council, its president Sesiyanda Godlimpi and members, as well as the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), SA Students Congress, the National Students’ Movement and the registered students at DUT.

The interdict also prevents students from damaging or interfering with the institution’s property and inciting others to unlawfully protest or interfere with students or employees.

According to the consent order, the students have until March 8 to show cause why this interim interdict should not be made final.

According to DUT deputy vice chancellor of people and operations Dr Isaac Machi’s affidavit, the university had lost 13 days from its academic programme since the beginning of February.

Machi accused the SRC members who were also members of the EFF of being behind multiple incidents on February 4 and 5, including destroying property, threatening students, petrol bombing a university vehicle and throwing rocks at security guards.

He said on February 5, security at the Steve Biko campus received a call over a two-way radio from a security officer at Carlo Court saying EFF students were collecting stones behind Open House.

“Five security guards responded and found that students were forcefully trying to gain entry into Open House,” read Machi’s affidavit.

“Mr Bhengu, a security officer who closed the gate suffered head injuries as a result of students throwing stones at him. The group of students, some of whom were wearing EFF T-shirts, split into two groups, the one remaining behind Open House and the other proceeding to the entrance where they continued to throw stones at the security officers.

“One security officer fired a shot, or shots during this incident which apparently led to the death of one of the EFF students, Mlungisi Madonsela. A DUT staff member Mbali Ntoza, was seriously injured after being hit in the face with a rock or a brick thrown by a student. She required immediate hospitalisation. Activities on campus were suspended thereafter,” said Machi.

He also referred to a lengthy post on the DUT SRC Facebook page, by the EFFSC, referring to DUT management as “enemy of the people” and accusing management of being responsible for Madonsela’s death and referring to the vice chancellor as “a killer”.

“It is plain from the Facebook post that the SRC planned to instigate and cause major disruptions on campus on February 18,” said Machi.

He said on February 18, Godlimpi and Thembelani Ntuli, one of the respondents, had addressed a student gathering and instructed students to disrupt all classes. This was followed by a march where they handed over a memorandum to the mayor.

“I submit that the threats of disruption will continue and will disrupt the functioning of the academic programme at the various campuses constituting the applicant (DUT) if an interim interdict is not granted,” he said.

Classes remain suspended at DUT’s Durban campuses. Vice chancellor Thandwa Mthembu is expected to host a media briefing on the way forward on Friday.

Speaking outside court, Godlimpi said the SRC would respect the interim order and that they would be filing opposing papers.

Daily News