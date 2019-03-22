The Durban City Hall. File Picture.

Durban - THE eThekwini audit committee should work for the residents of the municipality, and not for “a particular” political party, the IFP said. IFP executive committee (exco)member Councillor Mdu Nkosi said this, following the renewal of the contracts of two audit committee members by exco on Tuesday.

The pair's contracts were due to expire this month.

Nkosi said they supported the contracts’ renewal for the sake of continuity.

“We are, however, very concerned about the audit committee working for a particular party. This results in many audit reports being swept under the carpet. Even recommendations are not implemented, meaning that people engage in corrupt activities and, when they are caught out, nothing happens because they are members of a particular political party,” he said.

The audit committee's duty is to provide oversight of the city's internal financial control and internal audits. The committee also provides oversight of risk management, accounting policies, performance management and the accuracy of financial reporting.

The current term of five audit committee members, who were appointed last year, expires in July, 2021.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said they had also previously voiced concerns that the audit committee was not submitting regular reports to exco and that submitted reports did not have the information needed for exco to make decisions.

“That has improved because we are receiving regular quarterly reports from the audit committee, and those reports do contain information that is quite damning of the city in several instances. Among those has been the 371 cases of fraud and corruption that were sent to the city manager's office by the integrity and investigations unit,” Graham said.

She said they agreed to the extension of the audit committee members’ terms and that they scrutinised the audit committee reports regularly, because they were critical for evaluating the municipality's performance.

Daily News