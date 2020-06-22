Excitement grows on Durban beaches as sardines edge closer

Durban - The annual sardine run for 2020 has edged closer to Durban beaches with shoal netting, on Monday morning, at Winklespruit Beach south of Durban. Sardine observers hope that the sardines stopped at the sequence of beaches to follow up the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Following Winklespruit is Warner Beach, Kingsborough Amanzimtoti,Isipingo, Bluff and Durban beach. Veer Hiramun, administrator of the Facebook group Fishing DBN-South Africa confirmed that netting took place at Winklespruit. He was not sure how many crates of sardines were gathered from the netting. Netter Brahmanand Tony Outar, who was at Winkelspruit Beach, described Monday's haul as huge. "Plenty of sardines being netted at Winkelspruit. Alot of nets being pulled in. This is the place to be,"he said.

On Sunday, more than 500 crates of sardines were netted at Illovo Beach and Pennington.

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board Acting HOD: Operations Greg Thompson said that sardine activity was accompanied by associated predators including lots of big sharks seen close inshore. Speaking of a fly over sardine hotspots he said,

"Last week when we arrived at Waterfall Bluff, we started to see shoals of sardines, close inshore which is unusual in this area. We saw hundreds of Gannets diving into concentrated shoals of sardines and these birds could still be seen further south towards Coffee Bay. Once again, we will just have to wait and see what happens and hope for the best."

Durban sardine netter Brahmanand Tony Outar. Sardines netted at Winklespruit Beach in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture by Omar Sayed

Thompson reiterated that due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 National lockdown and in accordance with Lockdown Legislation and Regulations, all Shark Safety Gear was removed on March 24. .

"We have not been given a date as to when the beaches will be opened. Only then will we plan the installation of shark safety gear," he said.

