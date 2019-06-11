The Sim Place informal settlement in Effingham has been expanding and now encroaches on privately owned properties. Residents are complaining that shacks are being built in their back yards. Picture: Google Maps

Durban - Residents in Effingham have been left frustrated over the inaction from the land invasion unit in removing shacks that are mushrooming in their back yards. Land invasions and encroachment onto private owned, provincial and municipal owned land is on the increase in most suburbs.

Property values have dwindled for residents now living next to informal settlements in Durban.

In Ramchand Road the Sim Place informal settlement has expanded ten fold said residents and the need for space has caused shacks to be built in their back yards.

Ashok Maharajh, eThekwini ward 34 councillor, said this is extremely disturbing as the ratepayers believe that the law is protecting the invaders and not them.

Maharajh said when he receives complaints regarding land invasion he telephonically contacts the land Invasion unit's seniors. Maharajh said he reported the massive increase of the construction of new shacks.

"As the shacks increased so did the crime. Residents from alongside the Sim Place Informal Settlement reported land grabs on a daily basis. Unfortunately, nothing was done. Presently, land invasion is totally out of control throughout the municipality."he said.

"Other areas such as Greenwood Park, Kenville, and Sea Cow Lake are all experiencing similar problems. The new shack dwellers are brazen enough to tell the ratepaying residents that no one can do anything to them. There are also other factors within the settlements that have contributed to an abnormal increase in the invasion of land,"he said.

Maharajh said the land invasion officials have also spoken and explained the problems regarding the PIE Act to the affected residents.

"Unfortunately, this has not gone down well. New shacks must be immediately demolished,"Maharajh said.

A resident of Ramchand road said shacks are being built against their walls.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said some land is a mix of private, provincial and Council land.

"Our mandate is over council land as we cannot act on behalf of residents without a letter from the court. The onus is on the land owners to protect their properties.”he said.

Daily News