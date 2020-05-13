Fatty the parrot returns to Mitchell's Park zoo

Zoo management said the parrot had returned on Wednesday.

A second parrot also escaped but returned safely to the zoo on its own on Monday.

Resident Kasia Parton said she had spotted the parrot in her garden on Nuttall Gardens Road on Monday. The parrot's squawking caught her attention.

Another resident believed she had seen the parrot on the property of the Indian Consulate on Innes Road near the zoo. Both residents had informed the zoo manager of the sightings.

This helped the Zoo. They knew the parrot was alive and well.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the zoo wanted to bring in another macaw from the Umgeni Bird Park. They hoped that the new macaw’s squawk would encourage Fatty to return to the open cage to meet the new arrival. However this option was not explored because the parrot returned safely.

Visitors to the zoo are familiar with the blue and yellow (or golden) macaw parrots. It's a large South American parrot, with mostly blue top parts and light orange underparts, with gradient hues of green on top of its head.

Mayisela said investigations were under way to establish how the parrots escaped from their cage.

"All cages have a double door system to try to prevent animals or birds escaping.

Daily News