Durban - Acting Mayor of Durban Fawzia Peer attended the African Forum on Urban Safety meeting at the Durban's ICC in good health on Friday. She had been chairing the AFUS meeting on Thursday when she felt ill and was rushed to City Hospital in Durban.

Allegations were made that she was poisoned after drinking water from a bottle at the meeting.

Acting Head of Communications Unit, Mandla Nsele said the municipality would like to refute allegations that Peer has been poisoned.

"At this stage we can confirm that Peer complained about the taste of the water she had consumed. For precautionary measures she went to the doctor for a check-up. The water she consumed has been sent to the laboratory for testing.We will await for the results from the laboratory as well as her doctor’s findings before making any conclusion on the matter,"Nsele said.

On Friday,midday, the eThekwini Municipality website posted a picture of Peer at the AFUS meeting with the caption,

"We are glad to be joined by Acting Mayor Fawzia Peer who will be wrapping up the fruitful meeting. Addressing the poison incident, she confirmed that she is doing well and is thankful for the public's concern and well wishes."

A source said Peer attended the meeting for a brief moment to sign off items on the agenda before leaving.

The AFUS bureau meeting allows delegates from different African countries to come together to discuss ways to improve safety in African cities.

The overall objective of AFUS is to enhance the capacity of local governments in Africa to be better equipped to deliver safety for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Peer spent Thursday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital.

ANC chief whip Nelisiwe Nyanisa, who was sitting next to Peer, said her colleague had been drinking water from a water bottle that had initially been closed.

Peer noticed that the water smelled of paraffin and asked her to also smell it.

Nyanisa agreed it smelled of paraffin and passed the bottle to fellow ANC exco members Sipho Kaunda and Barbara Fortein, who confirmed Peer’s suspicions.

The incident was preceded by city manager Sipho Nzuza being harangued by ANC councillors.

Daily News