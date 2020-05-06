Four reasons for putting down escaped bull elephant

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has put down a rogue bull elephant after it escaped from the Hluhluwe Game Reserve on Monday morning, a report tabled at the Environmental Affairs Portfolio Committee meeting revealed on Tuesday. According to the report, a nearby community had reported the sighting of the elephant at about 9am, with reserve staff identifying the exit point and the animal’s spoor. “It was apparent that the elephant was determined to move away from the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park (HiP) through some very difficult thickly vegetated terrain. Staff tracked the animal all morning. This afternoon, after staff had reported that the elephant was some distance from the park, it was decided to intensify the search,” read the report. A Manzibomvu section ranger summoned a helicopter and flew for about 45 minutes in the area where the elephant was estimated to be, but the search was called off after no sight of the animal. A message was received from the community and farmers in the area, that the elephant was spotted again.

“The helicopter was summoned again and the section ranger flew directly to the GPS point given by the farmers. The animal was far from the park (about 15km) and it was impossible to herd it back to the park using the helicopter. Further, community members had begun gathering in the vicinity of the animal, which was showing signs of agitation - which is never a good thing with people in close proximity,” read the report.

The following reasons were provided for putting the animal down:

The distance from the park inhibited the animal being herded back to the park with the use of the helicopter;

The time of daylight available to management;

The animal’s proximity to a human settlement and people, and the potential danger that this presented; and

The animal’s behaviour, which was showing signs of agitation, presenting a threat to the community.

According to the report, the site where the elephant exited the park was fully fenced to the required specification and is in excellent condition.

“The situation was unavoidable and the unfortunate result was necessary to ensure the safety of the community,” read the report.

DA portfolio committee member Heinz de Boer said it was a massive tragedy that part of the Big Five was destroyed.

“This is the unfortunate reality of managing big parks. Generally speaking, elephants don’t break electrified fences but it would seem this one went rogue,” De Boer said.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo on Tuesday said this particular elephant had escaped more than three times over a period of over two months.

“Each time it escaped, it became more aggressive. Realising the danger the community faced, a decision to destroy it was taken,” Mntambo said.

Daily News