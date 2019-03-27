Donovan Naicker.

Durban - GRUESOME details emerged at the trial of three men accused of murdering Donovan Naicker in Phoenix last year. A witness testifying on Tuesday who was with Naicker, 37, described how his friend was hit with bricks as he fled his attackers.

On trial are Floyd Reddy, Karl Pretorius and Jensen Reddy.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named as he is a minor, said he, Naicker, and four friends were at a sports ground looking for a pair of glasses that belonged to one of them. The group then went to Naicker’s house and the teenager was left behind.

“Then I heard a whistle,” he said. He saw Naicker running away from people, being pursued by two of the three accused.

Naicker, a father of three, was killed last year, allegedly after he tried to intervene on behalf of a friend during an altercation.

The teenager said Naicker fell as he was being pursued and was hit with a brick in the face while on the floor. Naicker was bleeding from the face, he said. As Naicker tried to run away, his friends arrived and tried to fight back, throwing stones.

Naicker’s friend, Mckyle Peterson, who was also at the scene, picked him up with the help of the teenager as they ran away.

Naicker pushed the teenager away as Floyd Reddy and Pretorius kept up the pursuit. Another brick felled him and Reddy and Pretorius continued pelting him with bricks. The assault ended when Naicker was kicked in the throat by Pretorius, he said.

Defence attorney Ridwaan Sayed said Reddy struck Naicker with a brick after being attacked with a knife. Sayed added that Reddy and Pretorius would testify that they did not throw anything at Naicker while chasing him.

The teenager denied that Naicker had a knife.

The matter continues on Friday.

