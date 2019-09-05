Photo by Ahdiat Fanada on Unsplash

Durban - Get your wellington boots out, raincoats and don’t forget your umbrellas because it looks like the coast of KZN will be experiencing heavy rainfall. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert out for the possibility of heavy rains along the coast which would last until Friday morning.

Weather forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said the coast of KZN can expect 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and the Midlands can expect a 60 percent chance of showers and thundershowers.

Dlamini said on Friday the coast of KZN and the Midlands can expect a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

“You can expect rain throughout the day until tomorrow (Friday) morning but the weather will be improving from midday to through the rest of the weekend,” Dlamini said.

He said there would not be much wind, only a light to moderate wind.

The weather will improve from Friday with a clear afternoon, night and a clear Saturday, said Dlamini.

He also said there was a possibility of snow in the southern parts of the Drakensberg mountains from tonight.

According to Snow Report SA, the available weather data still suggested that snow would start falling on the high-peaks of the southern, central and northern Drakensberg between early Thursday evening and late Friday evening. The snowfall is however only expected to be very light, with only a few cm at most at the highest points.

“The heaviest snowfall is expected to be in the northeast of Lesotho, with AfriSki possibly seeing few centimetres of snow settling on the ground. A light dusting of snow is still possible for the top of Sani Pass, but is not expected to settle further down the pass,” Snow Report SA.

