Durban - The competition is fierce and the opportunities to create new brands of cannabis-based products are endless if the enthusiasm shown by the crowds at this weekend’s Cannabis Expo at Sibaya Casino was anything to go by. The growing movement worldwide to legalise the use of cannabis has sparked a strong commercial interest from companies selling cannabis-based products, and in South Africa it is no different, after the Constitutional Court legalised the possession and use of marijuana by adults for personal consumption in September.

Although dagga was not on sale at the expo, as many had thought, other products like cannabis-laced bunny chows, pizzas, vegan cannabis burgers and a variety of coffees and desserts were some of the more popular items.

Most who attended said it was the most exciting expo they had attended and they would not miss it next time.

Taking place annually in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban, the Cannabis Expo is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent and includes an exhibitor hall, networking and entertainment spaces, the Cannabis Food Market, as well as the convention stage that hosts experts.

Silas Howarth, the expo organiser, said there was something for everyone’s taste buds. The expo provided visitors with the opportunity to learn all there was to know about cannabis.

Michael Arendsen from Bio Leaf Technologies, cannabis growing product specialists, said most people who attended the expo were curious to learn more about cannabis products, which included health, beauty and agriculture. Canna Coffee founder Wayne Farrell said: “It’s drawn many more people than I ever imagined, it was an amazing weekend.”

