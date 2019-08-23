File photo: Pexels

Durban - Brazen robbers filled up fuel in their bakkie before walking into the convenience store and holding up staff and customers at a Pinetown Petrol station on Wednesday. The robbers are still at large after striking at atleast four petrol stations in two weeks.

Speaking about the robbery of a petrol station on Marianhill Road in Pinetown Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four suspects arrived at the premises in a white Isuzu double cab with no registration plates at around 7.30 pm.

“The gang filled fuel to the value of R300 into the vehicle before walking into the shop. Three suspects pulled out firearms and held up staff, robbing them of an undisclosed sum of cash, cigarettes, cellphones and airtime. They also robbed a customer of his cellphone before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported,“ Mathios said.

Mathios said armed robbers had earlier targeted service stations in Hillcrest and Durban North on Tuesday night.

During the first incident in Durban North, a gang of armed robbers held up staff at a service station at around 10pm.

“Three suspects produced firearms and held up staff at gunpoint, robbing them of cash, cigarettes and chocolates before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Mathios said a gang of at least three armed robbers parked outside a service station in Hillcrest before walking into the premises and holding up the staff. The gang was driving a double cab bakkie which was driven by a woman.

“Two suspects walked into the business premises and held up staff at gunpoint, robbing them of an undisclosed sum of cash before heading back to the getaway vehicle and fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Mathios urged service station owners and managers to be vigilant and to brief staff regarding security protocols.

“It’s important to regularly brief staff on what they need to do in the event of a crime incident in order to minimise harm. Be sure to regularly test panic buttons and ensure that your business’s CCTV surveillance cameras are in good working order,” he said.

“Intelligence gathered from camera footage provides the police and security firms with valuable evidence that assists them in crime investigations and has led to suspects being identified and linked to different crimes when they are arrested,” Mathios concluded.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Pinetown, Hillcrest and Greenwood Park police are investigating the incidents.

Daily News



