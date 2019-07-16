A man, his wife and child survived after gunmen riddled their car with bullets in KwaDukuza, north of Durban. Picture by IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - An Inkatha Freedom Party councillor managed to drive his family to safety despite being wounded in the neck in a shooting in which his wife and child were also injured. According to police, gunmen opened fire on the family's vehicle while they were driving on the N2 freeway to KwaDukuza on Tuesday. Councillor Aubrey Baardman is believed to be serving at the KwaDukuza Municipality (formerly called Stanger) and is an executive member at the Ilembe District Council.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Baardman was travelling on the N2 freeway towards KwaDukuza with his family when he was attacked by unknown men.

"They fired shots towards them and they sustained injuries. An eleven-year-old child sustained an injury on the leg. Baardman was injured on the neck. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Zwane said.

Charges of attempted murder are being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS.

The car was riddled with bullets and causing some of the windows to shatter.

Baardman managed to drive to Industrial Crescent in the KwaDukuza CBD where he sought help.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said it was believed to be an attempted assassination.

"From what we gathered at the scene four assailants surrounded the vehicle. They fired multiple shots at the car. The man his wife and kid were seated inside. Luckily they escaped with minor bullet wound grazes," he said.

Herbst said Advanced Life Support paramedics from IPSS Medical rescue attended to the family. Herbst said the ambulance was then escorted by police to a nearby hospital.

The Mayor of the KwaDukuza Municipality Dolly Govender said that when Baardman had been shot, he was able to drive to one of the municipal offices, Lavoipierre Building.

"Luckily, his condition was not critical at the time when he arrived at Lavoipierre. We awoke to sad news. We are not yet aware of the thorough details which may have led to this atrocious act. The KwaDukuza Municipality Crime Prevention Unit officers immediately escorted Baardman to a local hospital.Further details on this incident will be shared once local SAPS has concluded its investigation on the matter,"Govender said.

Daily News