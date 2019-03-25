Jabulani Ndlovu was attacked yesterday during an ANC election campaign in a ward controlled by the IFP.

Durban - A 54-YEAR-OLD KwaDukuza man was hospitalised after he was hit with a rock, allegedly by ANC supporters on Sunday. Jabulani Ndlovu was attacked in his house in Lindelani section, ward 5, for allegedly chasing out people wearing ANC regalia during the ANC’s door-to-door election campaign in the area. The ward is controlled by the IFP.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was one of the ANC members leading the election campaign in KwaDukuza, but the attack occurred before Cele’s arrival.

Speaking after he was discharged from hospital yesterday, Ndlovu said he had told the group of campaigners that he did not support what their party stood for.

“When they got to my house I told them they were not welcome as I was a member of the IFP. They were all in ANC T-shirts. I went to the room and came back wearing my own party T-shirt.

“As I was requesting them to leave one man hit me with a rock, tearing my upper lip. I fell to the ground and by the time I had regained consciousness Minister Cele was here. He simply acted like he was shocked and continued with his campaign,” Ndlovu said.

He said he knew his attacker and that he was from the same area, but a different section.

“This is what the ANC does during election time. They deliberately annoy the IFP and in most cases this results in violence. We don’t know peace in this place towards election time and there’s too much disregard for human life,” he said.

He had since opened a case of assault against his attacker and said he would only get a case number today.

There have been many violent incidents in the area close to local and national government elections.

Councillor Jabulani Sibiya said political intolerance was rife since the area’s establishment in the 1980s.

He said he was home when the attack happened and that he instructed one of his drivers to take Ndlovu to the hospital.

“I’m not sure how he was injured, but violence in this area is not uncommon during election season.

“This is a free country so people can campaign wherever they want, but when going into a ward run by an opposition (party) it is imperative that the leadership is informed about the campaign.

“That would enable the leadership to speak to the people and warn them against confronting the other party,” Sibiya said.

He said it was lack of respect for other political parties that led to clashes among party supporters.

“In 2011 an ANC member was shot during campaigning and the IFP was blamed, but the court acquitted us.

“In the 2016 local government elections two IFP members were killed, allegedly by ANC members, and there are many other incidents of clashes between members of the political parties.

“All we need to do is to respect one another,” he said.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu alleged it was IFP councillors who attacked five ANC members during the campaign.

“We strongly condemn such barbaric behaviour against our members who were campaigning peacefully. Three party volunteers were rushed to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to act speedily and arrest those who threaten the democracy of our country,” Simelane-Zulu said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, provincial police spokesperson, said the police were still investigating and could not comment further.

Daily News