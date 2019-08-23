Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - Innovative burglars used a pool net pole with a hook attached to grab a set of house keys from a home in Gillitts in the Upper Highway area on Thursday. It is alleged by the complainant that on Thursday she locked her house at Blue Gum Crescent and went to sleep. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said when she woke up in the morning she discovered that electronic equipment was stolen.

According to the Gillitts 2 Community Network an unknown number of suspects accessed the property.

They used a pool net pole with a wire attached to fish house keys through the window.

The keys were then used to access the house.

They allegedly took a number of items including a TV, laptop, wallet and cellphone were taken.

An unsuccessful attempt was then made to steal the vehicle.

Upon discovery of the suspect/s, one of the victims pressed their panic and the suspect/s fled in an unknown direction.

Following the increase of incidents in the Woods area, the Gillitts 2 Community Network urges the public to ensure that the necessary steps are taken to ensure your safety, especially overnight.

The steps are to consider installing outside beams or passives which alert you to burglars before they can enter your property; do not leave windows open if possible and always arm your alarm especially overnight when asleep and do not leave any tools or objects laying around which burglars can use against you or to access your property with.

The matter is still under investigation.

A case of burglary is being investigated by Hillcrest SAPS.

Daily News



