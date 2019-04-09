eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has condemned criminals who are operating in the city of Durban. File Photo: Nqobile Mbonambi/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Mayor Zandile Gumede decries the shooting and killing of three eThekwini citizens in separate incidents which includes a husband to municipal councillor and a councillor administrator. On Monday, Mr Gumede, a husband to PR Councillor Nokukhanya Gumede from Intshanga was brutally killed in full view of the public in Pinetown.

In another incident, Bongekile Mjoli-Khema, an administrator to ward 11 councillor and an ANC Branch Secretary activist was attacked and killed in front of her family in Coroavoca near Newlands East.

She worked for councillor Joyce Johnson, ward 11 eThekwini councillor.

"Mjoli-Khena owns a tuck-shop but nothing was taken from her shop, besides her precious life," Gumede said.

Also in Newlands West, bus driver Sarvesh Gopichand,23, was ambushed while travelling alone in the bus. He was shot in the chest and declared dead on the scene.

“We are worried and concerned about the spate of killings in our city. We call on community members to work with police in finding the perpetrators. Killers have no place in our society and must be condemned by all peace-loving citizens,” said Gumede.

Gumede sent her condolences to the family of Makhaye on their loss. “We were dismayed to learn of the passing of Linda Makhaye, wife to the late Dumisani Makhaye who was a freedom fighter and MEC in KZN,” said Gumede.

Mayor Gumede said she will lead a delegation of senior leadership to visit the bereaved families to comfort and pay respects as they go through this difficult period.

Daily News