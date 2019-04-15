File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Two men who were arrested in connection with a farm attack, where a 65-year-old was assaulted in KwaDukuza, will appear in court on Monday. Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that on April 4, five men had entered a house on a farm in KwaDukuza.

"The men entered the farm in a white Hyundai. They demanded the owner to open the safe. They took three firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash and a bank card. A 65-year-old man was badly assaulted and he was hospitalized,"Zwane said.

A case of robbery was opened at KwaDukuza police station.

On Saturday, two men aged 35 and 27 were arrested.

The Hyundai they were using was impounded by police.

The Salt Rock Neighbourhood Watch stated on Facebook that an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera notified them that the car had passed through the area.

A lookout report was immediately put out onto the area Crime Group, which consist of SAPS, KDM, Security Companies and other law enforcement members.

The vehicle was spotted, pursued and one suspect arrested.

The Umhlali SAP Task Team arrest of a second and third suspect, along with the recovery of the farm attack victim’s stolen shotgun and rifle.

Zwane said only two of the men were charged.

A Ballito and Salt Rock Neighbourhood Watch, Ward 6 and 22 Community Policing Forum and RE/MAX Dolphin Realtors #Saferstreets project success!

Special recognition to SAPS, Z2 Security, Hawks Security, IPSS Security, Kobus from McCarthy Risk and KDM. Great teamwork by all role players.

Daily News