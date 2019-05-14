File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A 23-year-old Durban call centre agent was arrested for fraud in Pietermaritzburg on Friday. The woman had gone to the Pietermaritzburg Home Affairs offices “a while ago”, accompanying a foreigner applying for a passport.

Cyril Mncwabe, department manager in KwaZulu-Natal, said a department employee, who had since died, was involved in the fraud.

The call centre employee was allegedly paid R1 000 for her “assistance” in allowing her fingerprints to be used on the foreigner’s passport.

The agent later had problems when she went to do a transaction at a clothing store. It appeared that the ID photo under her particulars related to a different person, and the store sent her to Home Affairs to rectify the problem.

“The department employee who assisted them in getting the passport would have been arrested too had she still been alive. The foreign national will also be arrested if she is found.

“We hope that the call centre agent will co-operate with the police so that her accomplice is apprehended,” Mncwabe said.

He sent a stern warning to those who collaborated to defraud the department.

Last month two department employees from Richmond appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court for fraud.

They were arrested by the Hawks for irregularly issuing late registration birth certificates and other sensitive documents from their office.

Mncwabe said: “We have adopted a zero tolerance on fraud and that’s why we have been making arrests recently and in the past. We expect more arrests as we have more investigations ongoing on corrupt activities in the department so more arrests are imminent.”

Daily News