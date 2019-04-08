On Friday, the DA leaders in KZN - including campaign spokesperson Hlanganani Gumbi (pictured), led a protest at the Inanda SAPS. Picture: African News Agency

Durban - THE Department of Community Safety and Liaison says KwaZulu-Natal is stable and does not need any major safety interventions - not a Community Safety Bill as suggested by the DA. The DA is claiming that its proposal for a Community Safety Bill, aimed at empowering law enforcement agencies and the Community Policing Forums in developing their own crime-fighting strategies, has been stonewalled, while people live in fear of criminals.

On Friday, the DA leaders in KZN - including campaign spokesperson Hlanganani Gumbi, spokesperson for Community Safety Dr Rishigen Viranna and Youth Chair Fikani Khubisa - led a protest at the Inanda SAPS and handed over a copy of the bill to the station commander, for the attention of the KZN Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda.

According to the SAPS crime statistics released in 2018, most of the reported rapes in KwaZulu-Natal took place in Inanda.

Viranna said township police stations such as Inanda were the most disadvantaged as they lacked resources and crime-fighting strategies, and would benefit through the bill.

However, Kwanele Ncalane, the Department of Community Safety and Liaison’s spokesperson, said the bill was being used by the DA to score votes. He said the province had made serious progress in combating faction fights, political killings, taxi violence and domestic violence, and such a bill was not needed.

Ncalane said: “The province is stable and peaceful. We do not need this bill to hold the police accountable. We have avenues such as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Our police are making arrests and courts are convicting criminals on a daily basis.

“It was not proper for the DA to submit the bill to a police station. If the DA wanted the attention of MEC Kaunda they know the right channels, which is through the legislature. They are simply causing unnecessary panic,” he said.

Daily News