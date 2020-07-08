KZN farm attacks and murders on the increase - TLU SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Since the start of 2020, KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 11 farm attacks and four farm murders new statistics show. In 2019, the province recorded a total of 31 farm attacks and five murders. During the national lockdown, from March 27 to June 30, KwaZulu-Natal recorded seven farm attacks and two farm murders. Across the country, 70 farm attacks and 13 farm murders were recorded. Prior to the lockdown, from December 29, 2019 to March 26, 2020, the country recorded 69 farm attacks and 12 farm murders.

Since 1990 until June 2020, KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 556 farm attacks and 322 farm murders.

These statistics reflect incidents which complies with the accepted definition of a farm attack and which was reported to TLU SA. Subsequently it was included in the register.

According to TLU SA, the country has already recorded 141 farm attacks and 26 farm murders.

TLU SA deputy general manager Major General Chris van Zyl said it was clear that effective resistance and the implementation of self-defence techniques lead to the death or severe injuring of various attackers.

“From the accounts of farmers who maintained proper levels of preparedness, attackers were not able to surprise them or catch them off-guard. An awareness of strange or unnatural signs and immediate access to weapons prevented the loss of innocent lives and serious injuries,” said van Zyl.

He said between January and March this year TLU SA recorded 71 farm attacks and 14 murders. Since then violent crimes started increasing to levels on par with those before the lockdown, and between April and June, there was 68 attacks and 12 murders under farm residents.

“The analysis of murder victims show without a doubt that white farmers, families and farm workers make up two-thirds of murder victims. The particularly high levels of violence and torture indicate a high level of racial hatred, which deeply concerns us,” said van Zyl.

Daily News