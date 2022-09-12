KZN private school ranked among the top 100 in the world

Durban — A private school in KwaZulu-Natal was listed in Spear’s Magazine and Carfax Education’s 2022 Spear’s School Index, which lists the best private schools in the world. Last month, Spear’s Magazine, in partnership with Carfax Education, released the 2022 Spear’s School Index, which lists the 100 best private schools in the world.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spear’s Magazine said that there were new schools listed in the US and South America, the UK, Switzerland and in Europe, and in South East Asia and Africa. It said the Middle East had seen a huge expansion in quality schools so it had been allowed more space, with 15 recommendations from Jordan to Beirut including new schools in Dubai, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. The schools have been divided into geographic regions, to make the index easier to navigate - UK Prep, UK Senior, Switzerland, Middle East, the rest of Europe, the US, China and South East Asia and the rest of the world.

More on this Michaelhouse school appoints top independent legal consultant to probe racism allegations

Spear’s Magazine said that each school’s profile details travel time to the closest international airport, along with essential information regarding its curriculum and its distinguishing characteristics. Michaelhouse was founded in 1896 by the Anglican priest Canon James Cameron Todd. Picture: Michaelhouse/Facebook Michaelhouse made it into the rest of the world region. According to Spear’s Magazine, Michaelhouse is a senior school for boys which caters to both boarding and non-boarding pupils aged 13 to 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

The school’s pupils write the examinations of the Independent Examinations Board. “Michaelhouse is one of the most established boarding schools in South Africa. The school encourages each boy to find their niche in life, giving them the freedom to explore that niche and to become ‘the best one can be’. It’s a successful recipe, given the number of renowned sportsmen, politicians, academics, and authors (including Wilbur Smith) that have been educated here,” Spear’s said. Michaelhouse is an hour and a half from King Shaka International Airport, takes about 615 pupils and it costs about R354 855 ($20 600) to send your child there.

Story continues below Advertisement

Michaelhouse was founded in 1896 by the Anglican priest Canon James Cameron Todd. Picture: Michaelhouse/Facebook According to the school, Michaelhouse was founded in 1896 by the Anglican priest Canon James Cameron Todd. The school was established as a private venture with 15 boys in two small houses on Loop Street, Pietermaritzburg. There are 10 houses at Michaelhouse. These are Founders, East, West, Tatham, Farfield, Pascoe, Baines, Mackenzie, Ralfe and McCormick. Each house is under the care of a housemaster who acts in loco parentis. The school said that it was a school of established heritage with an innate respect for the individual. It is this long-held tradition that distinguishes Michaelhouse from other senior boys’ schools.

Story continues below Advertisement

It said that the educational programme of any top school should reflect a balance between academic, cultural, environmental and sporting activities. In this respect Michaelhouse endeavours to remain at the cutting edge of each pursuit. Creating opportunities to develop the imagination, experimenting with ideas and experiencing the joy of creative expression are fundamental to the intellectual development of a Michaelhouse boy. Spear’s is a multi-award-winning wealth management and luxury lifestyle media brand whose flagship magazine has become a must-read for the ultra-high-net-worth community. It is also required reading for the affluent financial services community, including bankers, lawyers and family offices that advise the wealthy.