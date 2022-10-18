KZN teacher wins R1 million in Makro campaign

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal teacher has won a zero-limit trade debtor account worth R1 million as part of Makro’s 51st Birthday Campaign. The general merchandise retailer ran a few competitions, which included the first of-its-kind Makro Millionaire, which garnered over 32 000 entries last week.

The 51-year-old Makro winner, whose name could not be divulged, said she could not believe her life had just changed significantly. She said she was still shocked about the achievement. “When I received the call, I was shocked, but understood what was being communicated because I had entered the competition. I was over the moon and highly emotional,” she said.

The teacher said coming from a poor community, she was planning to share her prize with the people in need. She further stated that her focus would be mainly on finding ways to help support underprivileged children with school necessities. “I come from a family of savers, and I know the benefits of planning ahead. Makro has afforded my family and I the opportunity to plan even better. As we approach the busy holiday season, I want to lend a hand to those that need it the most. With the support of my husband and children, we can make a few more people smile,” she said.

Tanya Sigamoney, Makro’s senior brand manager, said the competition was aimed at showcasing their vision to give back to the biggest stakeholder, which is the customers. “We would like to extend our congratulations to our first-ever Makro Millionaire winner and the three customers who won the solar panel installations and related products. As a retailer, we seek to make our customers lives better and believe these prizes help achieving this, said Sigamoney. Daily News