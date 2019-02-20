It is evident that first-time serious offenders can easily become alcoholics or drug addicts upon entry into our prison system because the mood-altering substances are readily available.

A recent report spoke of police raids at Westville, Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad prisons. At Medium A Section in Pietermaritzburg, 160 cellphones, 525 dagga slopes, 200 whoonga straws, 12 USBs and 104 SIM cards were seized.

At Westville, they found 400 litres of beer, 51 cellphones, 75 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed number of ecstasy tablets, SIM cards and cash. The report did not divulge what was discovered at Kokstad, a maximum security facility holding killers, psychopaths and other dangerous criminals.

Gangs are rife in prison (26s, 27s and Airforce). The SAPS just announced on national television that there are at least 60 established gangs across South Africa.

There is a grading system in our jail houses, from C to B to A, with privileges accordingly given to prisoners.

So how do these prisoners manage to smuggle in all this stuff? There is only one answer and that is corroboration with prison warders.

The unrelenting barbarism of prison life is not shocking. There is no place for compassion.

Prison life is powered by a raw need to survive. Any show of weakness is exploited without mercy and relationships and allegiances are governed by aggression and self-interest.

It is a return to a primeval state of being where every interaction is governed by its potential risk and possible benefit.

The public needs to be informed more about what is happening in South African prisons.

A list needs to be published in the media of future parolees rather than just meeting a former killer or robber on the street.

We need to know what’s happening in the lives of convicted killers like Oscar Pistorius, Rajan Kandasamy and Henri van Breda.

The media is full of sensation and hype during their trials, but very little is heard once they are in the comfort of their cells.

I doubt they are having Zulu beer and dagga sticks. They are most probably sniffing cocaine and sipping whiskey, for this is South Africa, where anything and everything is possible, even within the confines of our prison walls.

Daily News