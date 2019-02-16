Picture: Pixabay

We owe a lot to far-sighted leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and other great leaders from the liberation movement, including the political rights we consider normal today. However, one thing that has not changed is the fact that in most cases women, and most specifically poor housewives or “housekeepers”, are still oppressed. Their daily efforts are not acknowledged or are deliberately ignored.

Their work is not compensated for despite the fact that they contribute immeasurably to our wellbeing and our performance at work, and therefore indirectly to the economy as a whole.

She is the one who keeps the home going, but is regarded as “not working”. She is the one responsible for child-bearing and child-rearing, family counselling, looking after the sick and the general upkeep of the home.

Yet her roles are perceived as “not real work” and is mostly unpaid.

In the government’s stated intention of “leaving no one behind”, there is no effort or strategy to compensate poor housewives who are categorised as “not working”.

It is time the government provided a grant of R5 000 a month for poor housewives who keep the home fires burning.

The social protection that such a grant would offer has the potential to make her independent and to make informed decisions about her future. If, for instance, she is in an abusive relationship, she will not have to cling to that relationship because of economic dependence.

Daily News