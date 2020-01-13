Durban - The South African Post Office has issued a warning to the public to be on the alert of a parcel delivery scam designed to defraud them.
Johan Kruger, the spokesperson of the SA Post Office, said victims of the scam are emailed letter from a company purporting to be affiliated to ‘Speed Messenger Services’ using an adaptation of the Post Office’s Speed Services logo.
He said the letter demands payment for import duty on parcels before the parcels can be delivered.
"The SA Post Office does not require customers to make any payment before parcels are released. If VAT or any other fees are payable on a parcel, this is paid at a Post Office counter at the time when the parcel is collected. The customer will receive a valid receipt for this payment," he advised.
Kruger said where the Post Office has the cellphone number of the recipient, the customer will receive an SMS requesting him or her to collect the parcel at a specific Post Office branch. The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account.