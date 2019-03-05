Local lobby group People Against Petroleum Price Increases( PAPPI) have vowed to takes to the streets to force the government to reduce fuel prices. This Wednesday, the price of Petrol is to go up by over 70c a LITRE and Diesel by 90c. Pictures Zainul Dawood.

Durban - Local lobby group People Against Petroleum Price Increases( PAPPI) have vowed to takes to the streets to force the government to reduce fuel prices. This Wednesday, the price of Petrol is to go up by over 70c a LITRE and Diesel by 90c.

The South African minister of Energy Jeff Radebe said based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for March 2019 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol (93 Octane, ULP and LRP): 74.00 c/l increase; Petrol (95 Octane, ULP and LRP): 74.00 c/l increase; Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 91.00 c/l increase; Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 93.00 c/l increase; Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 76.00 c/l increase; SMNRP for IP: 102.00 c/l increase and Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 101.00 c/kg increase.

National Convenor of PAPPI Visvin Reddy said the blame lies squarely with the government because it fails to implement mechanisms that will reduce fuel prices.

He once again questioned why are the authorities not exploring SASOL as an option for South Africans to pay less at the pumps.

"SASOL does not rely on international crude prices or the value of the Rand against the dollar. It is made from coal. The cost to manufacture is less than R5 a LITRE. This South African based company is listed on the JSE and makes huge profits at the expense of the people," he said.

Reddy also queried when will the super tax be imposed on oil companies to replace the fuel taxes?

Reddy said high fuel prices contribute directly to higher costs associated with food and transport which impacts directly on poor people.

" This government is insensitive and lacks the foresight to look at alternatives. Our taxes on fuel is the highest in the world after the recent budget announced by the Finance Minister. Over 40 % of fuel costs go to Treasury which funds failing SOEs, corruption and poor decisions," Reddy claimed.

He calls on the government to peg the price of SASOL fuel saying the latest increase is a slap in the face of all South Africans, especially the poor.

"Households will have to budget an additional R400 or more to accommodate these increases. With poverty levels and unemployment at an all-time high, increasing the price of fuel is like kicking the teeth of the masses," Reddy said.

Pappi will be announcing national protests to force it the government to work on the interests of the people and not the oil companies.

"We take the cue from other countries where mass mobilisation forced governments to reduce fuel prices," Reddy said.

Daily News