Durban - The Diarrhoea outbreak in Vryheid shows strong signs of subsiding the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health stated on Monday. Health MEC Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo said that the recent outbreak of diarrhoea that led to the admission of 535 people from Bhekuzulu Clinic and Mason Clinic in Vryheid has been curtailed following a series of interventions.

Dhlomo said he noted drastic improvements.

“We are happy to announce that there’s been no single death from this diarrhoea outbreak in this area. The lab results of both stools of the patients and the water samples are showing no sign of vibrio cholera, typhoid or any other known pathogens that cause severe diarrhoea. We have advised the community that they must boil water, even if it comes from the tap. We are also aware that the municipality has increased the chlorine content at the reservoirs,"Dhlomo said.

The laboratory will continue to look for any other pathogens that might be causing this irritant diarrhoea.

The DOH urged the community of Vryheid and surrounding areas not to panic, but rather adhere to the following water and food safety protocols:

· Use only bottled water, or water that has been disinfected with 1 teaspoon or 5ml of bleach into 20 – 25 litres of water, mix well and wait for at least 30 minutes before consumption.

· Then boil the water at least for a minute (let it bubble) to make it clean and safe.

· Wash all raw food with clean, treated or boiled water

· Wash your hands after visiting the toilet, and before handling or eating food

· Wash food utensils in clean, treated or boiled water

· Protect food from fly contamination and prevent fly contamination at home

· Do not allow children to play in dirty pools, rivulets or storm water outlets

· Do not contaminate rivers or leave sewage where it can be washed into a river by rain.

Daily News