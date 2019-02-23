App to report crimes, dash cameras, body cams on the cards in pioneering move to fight crime in the city and encourage the community to be more active in crime-fighting. Picture: Facebook

The metro police are planning to embark on a new hi-tech project that could see officers wearing body cameras and their vehicles being installed with dashboard cameras. Also on the cards is an app that will be used by the public to report incidents to officers.

The project is one of the force’s initiatives to fight crime in the city and encourage the community to be more active in crime-fighting.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they would meet deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, chairperson of the security and emergency services committee, next week to chart a way forward on what needed to be done for the project.

Sewpersad said that the pilot project would be conducted over three months and they would be looking at the inner city to test it.

To do this they would also have to recruit officers for the project, he added.

Sewpersad said this would be a first for a metro police force in the country.

He said the app would be designed so that residents could report incidents to the nearest available metro police car kitted out with the technology.

The idea had come from British police who were already implementing it. “This is a First World system,” Sew- persad added.

He said the force needed this type of technology and that it would also be installed in the new Casspirs.

“The Casspirs already have cameras at the front and the rear,” he said.

If the project was successful, they would work with security companies and communities to roll out the project across the municipality.

Sewpersad made the comments after a breakfast seminar on security held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Thursday, which looked at solutions to help fight crime.

Rajiv Jaynath, chairperson of the Greenwood Park community policing forum, welcomed the idea.

“It is definitely an excellent idea,” he said.

Jaynath said the body cameras would protect police from lawsuits as criminals sometimes claimed they were assaulted by the officers.

He said the challenge, however, would be how to deal with people who sent false emergency messages.

Jaynath said they currently had challenges in getting responses from metro police to reports of by-laws being broken.

He said the digital age was here and technology was the way to go. “It is to our benefit,” Jaynath said.

Ryan Cummings, a security expert at Signal Risk, said the project would be welcomed as it could improve the response times of the police.

He said South Africans had become disillusioned with police and did not report matters as they were afraid of the bureaucracy that came with reporting matters.

Cummings said the hi-tech approach took many logistical issues out of reporting matters to the police.

Peer said she was excited about the project, but certain aspects still needed to be interrogated.

She said they would have to look at the cost of the project and how to implement it in Durban.

Peer said that although similar projects were being rolled out elsewhere, eThekwini had unique characteristics such as many land invasion incidents.

She said lots of research would still be done and they would know the way forward after next week’s meeting.

Daily News