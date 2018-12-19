Picture: Supplied

Durban - Murdered Sydenham boy, Miguel Louw, may have been killed and his body dumped soon after he was abducted. This is according to Investigation Officer in the matter, Warrant Officer Rajan Govender. Govender was giving testimony in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in the bail application of Mohammed Ebrahim, the man accused of murdering Miguel.

Govender said the forensic pathologist, who examined Miguel's remains, found that it was likely that the 9-year-old was murdered and his body dumped in a shallow grave in Phoenix, shortly thereafter.

According to the postmortem results, the pathologist found that the approximate time of death took place at least four weeks before Miguel's body was buried.

Miguel was abducted in July and the almost two-month long search ended when his body was discovered by security guards who were chasing robbery suspects.

It was later established that Miguel's body was buried some 100 metres away from Ebrahim's home, in a bushy area. Ebrahim was arrested just days after Miguel's disappearance. He was initially charged with kidnap but was later arrested for murder.

His bail application continues in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Daily News