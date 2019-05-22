File photo

Durban - A YOUNG couple were among the thousands of victims of an alleged multimillion rand Ponzi scheme. They had applied for a loan on their bond so they could invest with Global Investments Club 15 years ago. Kasthuri Govender, a mother of two who were in school at the time of their investment, told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court that she and her husband were introduced to the owner of Global Investments, Mervyn Dennis, by her mother-in-law in 2004.

Dennis is on trial with his sister, Mary-Anne Peter, who worked with him during the time of the alleged investments. They face 2500 counts of fraud.

Govender described their first visit to Dennis’s offices in the Durban CBD in May 2004 with her husband as a good one.

“We told him that we didn’t have the money, but we intended to take a top- up bond. He told us it was up to us because the investments were doing well. He said he was going to invest our money on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange,” she testified.

The couple had applied for a bond top-up of R150 000 and invested this full amount.

“He was warm and welcoming. We did explain to him that we would use the interest to pay off our bond. He offered us interest of 2%, which was R3000 a month.

“ He told us that he wanted people to live healthy and see their money grow. We left the office happy and satisfied, knowing our money will be invested on the JSE,” said Govender.

She said they only received a total of about R34 000 in interest in the first year.

In April 2005, she received a call from a relative who had also invested with Global Investments Club, who told them they believed that Dennis was in trouble.

She said the next day they went to his offices and met many other investors who were demanding their money.

She said that was when they discovered that Dennis was under sequestration.

“We didn’t even know what that meant until he explained it to us. He was in tears. He said there were people after him and jealous of him.

“He said his documents were seized and that there were people who were trying to pin him down for money he owed the South African Revenue Service,” she said.

“It was tough. We didn’t know what to do, whether to pay the bond or feed the children. If we didn’t pay the bond, we were going to lose the house.

“It’s been a long and horrible time of our lives.”

Under cross-examination, defence attorney Riana Naidoo said Dennis would deny he promised to invest the money only on the JSE.

“He will say that he knew nothing about the bond loan. He will say that you already had the cheque of R150000 when he met you and that he didn’t know where you got the money from. He will also say that you came up with the figure of 2% interest,” said Naidoo.

The trial continues.

Daily News