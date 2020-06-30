More than 73 old age homes, disability shelters and orphanages to be decontaminated

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development partnered with Scientology Volunteer Ministers, an non-profit organisation which decontaminates, sanitises and educates amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership meant that Scientology Volunteer Ministers would decontaminate over 73 old age homes, disability shelters and orphanages in KZN.

Director of public affairs Sandile Hlayisi said Scientology Volunteer Ministers has decontaminated the first 40 buildings, from Durbansville Children’s home, to shelters for abused women, trauma centres, youth care centres, homeless shelters, old age centres and orphanages.

Hlayisi said the manager at Chatsworth Cheshire Home said: “We love working with Social Development because they care for the most vulnerable people in our society. It is without a doubt that we are willing to back them up during this pandemic as it is our purpose to bring succour during times like these. Nothing gives us more joy than playing our part in this struggle of ensuring that we all come out on the other side victorious".

He said Scientology Volunteer Ministers also had teams in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Free State mitigating the spread of the virus. So far they have decontaminated over 15 995 920 square meters, over 270 915 vehicles including ambulances, army cars, Police cars including 260 000 taxis, which they do at the tune of 13 000 taxis a day, throughout South Africa during the lockdown.

He said he was proud to be a Scientology Volunteer Minister.

“Our strength comes from the Volunteer Ministers Technology of L. Ron Hubbard we have all studied and which has empowered us in this way,” said Hlayisi.

Daily News